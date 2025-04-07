Pliant Technologies CrewCom CB2 Version 1.2 Debuts

Las Vegas, NV (April 6, 2025)—Updating its CrewCom CB2 Professional Wireless Intercom system, Pliant Technologies is launching CrewCom CB2 Version 1.2, adding dual-listen capabilities and several other feature enhancements to the system in its new version.

Available in both 900-MHz and 2.4-GHz frequency options, as well as 900-MHz Oceania and 2.4- GHz CE-compliant models, the system includes the CrewCom CB2 BaseStation and up to six CRP-12 two-channel radio packs to create an appropriate but economical wireless intercom system.

In addition, two new user-requested feature improvements have also been made to the system. Radio Pack Talk Tones can now be enabled or disabled from the Pack Setting Menu on the BaseStation. In addition to a currently available Momentary setting, the talk-button mode for individual Radio Packs can now be set to Latching while in High Density Operational Mode.

Free to all users, CrewCom CB2 Version 1.2 will be available for direct download from the Pliant Technologies website.