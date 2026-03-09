Plug-In Controls RH Gear in Symetrix Control Environment

Renkus-Heinz is releasing its new Symetrix third-party control plug-in, enabling integration of its products within the Symetrix control environment.

Foothill Ranch, CA (March 9, 2026)—Renkus-Heinz is releasing its new Symetrix third-party control plug-in, enabling integration of its products within the Symetrix control environment.

With the plug-in, users can centrally manage key loudspeaker functions within Renkus-Heinz systems, including DSP parameters, input routing, preset recall and device telemetry, directly from Symetrix platforms. The plug-in consolidates control in a single environment, aiming to reduce operational complexity, streamline system configuration and provide consistency across installations.

“We are proud to expand our third-party plug-in portfolio with Symetrix support, giving integrators more choice and greater control across diverse control systems,” says Brandon Heinz, product manager for the company. “This plug-in is another step in our ongoing commitment to delivering solutions that simplify complex installations and enhance system performance.”

The new plug-in modules are backed by Control Concepts’ official Supported Product Program, a move meant to assure integrators that all API integrations are fully tested, approved, and endorsed by Control Concepts.

The plug-in is now available to download via the Renkus-Heinz control plug-ins page, alongside existing Crestron and Q-SYS support files.