PMC Launches New Near, Midfield Studio Monitors

Biggleswade, UK. (September 16, 2021)—PMC has announced a new line of near-and midfield monitors with the introduction of the PMC6, PMC6-2 and PMC8-2, along with their associated subwoofers the PMC8 SUB and PMC8-2 SUB.

In development for the last five year, the new arrivals are intended to replace the company’s existing twotwo Series, and are said to have the same sound signature as PMC’s main monitor products, such as the QB1, BB6, MB3 and IB2 models. Created from the ground up, the new monitors sport all-new drivers, DSP and Class-D amplifiers, as well as improvements to the company’s proprietary ATL bass-loading and Laminair air flow technologies.

The low frequency extension of the new designs comes due to advancements in both woofer and ATL bass loading technology. According to PMC, the new monitors are scalable systems that can grow to suit the end user’s requirements. The active subs can be combined with the monitors to create one of PMC’s twin-cabinet XBD systems. Alternately, they can be used as stand-alone LF monitors for sub channels. Every model includes an expansion card slot for planned future signal interfacing options.

Configuration is handled via menu-driven controls on the rear panel, or through the company’s SoundAlign network interface. Accessed through wired connections to any standard network via any web-browser on a PC, Mac or Tablet, SoundAlign’s digital connectivity allows users to individually control each monitor or set them up in defined groups for large-scale immersive systems.