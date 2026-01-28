PMC Unveils 35th Anniversary Main Monitors Lineup

PMC unveiled its all-new Main Monitor models at NAMM 2026, the company’s first complete reinvention of its main monitoring systems in over 30 years.

Anaheim, CA (January 28, 2026)—PMC unveiled its all-new Main Monitor models at NAMM 2026, the company’s first complete reinvention of its main monitoring systems in over 30 years, marking its 35th anniversary.

Designed from the ground up and built entirely in-house, the Main Monitor Series launches with four models, the PMC10, PMC12, PMC15 and PMC10-4, each a fully active 3-way design based on PMC’s new driver platform and ATL architecture. All can be used as standalone full-range monitors or expanded with matching XBD cabinets, which add a dedicated LF enclosure for increased bass headroom and system scalability.

The foundation of the system is PMC’s latest generation of large-format bass drivers, created to work in harmony with an evolved ATL bass-loading system and LaminairX airflow technology. The drivers feature heavily vented motor assemblies, dual-spider suspensions and triple-wound voice coils offering up to 36mm of linear excursion—more than triple the previous generation.

The all-new, hand-built PMC75v3 soft-dome driver delivers the midrange and incorporates the proprietary a-void absorber. This long, damped acoustic chamber reportedly prevents rear-wave reflections from coloring the output, reducing distortion and improving transient accuracy. PMC’s proprietary n-compass dual-profile waveguide is used, “which ensures smooth, wide dispersion through the crossover region, preserving a stable soundstage across a vast listening area,” PMC states.

High-frequency reproduction is provided by PMC’s hand-built 34mm soft-dome HF driver. With its low-distortion motor assembly, matched dome and shallow waveguide, “it offers extended, fatigue-free listening and a natural in-room response – essential for long mixing and mastering sessions,” the manufacturer says.

Every model in the Main Monitor Series is powered and controlled through PMC’s latest DSP and amplifier platform, centered around the updated SoundAlign2 software environment and the new master36 system controller. Using a web browser, engineers can configure individual monitors or entire systems for room integration, EQ, delay, polarity, crossover optimization and preset management, with up to 32 loudspeakers managed within a single installation.

The master36, a compact 3U unit, combines 32-bit DSP crossover processing with high-efficiency amplification, providing analog and digital inputs, full network control and six Class-D amplifiers delivering a total of 3600W. For larger installations and dual-cabinet configurations, the power20 adds a 2000W Class-D amplifier in a matching 3U chassis, driving the bass units in XBD systems and selected low-frequency sections in the PMC10-4, PMC10-4 XBD and PMC15 XBD.