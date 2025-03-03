Powersoft Launches Unica T For Touring Market

Powersoft is expanding its Unica line with Unica T, its first new touring amplifier since it launched the T Series in 2019.

Florence, Italy (March 3, 2025)—Powersoft is expanding its Unica line of amplifiers with the debut of the Unica T, the company’s first new touring amplifier since it launched the T Series in 2019.

Built in a 1RU form factor, the amplifier was designed with rental company’s bottom lines in mind, looking to reduce unit space and costs. The amplifier offers a notable power-to-size ratio, high channel count, and power-sharing capabilities. The front-panel interface was designed specifically for live applications, with the goal of providing a fast control workflow, enabling quick and precise adjustments.

Unica T leverages a third-generation amplifier technology architecture; design elements include a patent-pending solid fastening system for Phoenix connectors, said to enhance resistance to mechanical vibrations, and improved galvanic insulation for analog inputs, mitigating infrastructure limitations and preventing accidental signal damage. The unit also sports an intelligent ventilation system intended to help maintain optimal thermal performance.

The unit supports a variety of connectivity options, including configurable GPIOs and networked audio and control. Its Easy Swap functionality, enabled by an automatic USB backup system, allows for replacement without the need for reconfiguration.

“With Unica T, we set out to solve the demands of the most challenging live applications,” says Claudio Lastrucci, Powersoft’s R&D director. “From its compact yet powerful design to features like Easy Swap, galvanically insulated analogue inputs and ease of access to relevant information on Unica T’s display, every detail is designed to simplify setup, reduce costs and keep the show running seamlessly.”