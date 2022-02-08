PreSonus AudioBox Go Audio Interface Debuts

PreSonus has introduced its smallest audio interface, the AudioBox GO, intended for use in a personal recording space or on the move.

Baton Rouge, LA (February 8, 2022)—PreSonus has introduced its smallest audio interface, the AudioBox GO.

Intended for use in a personal recording space or on the move, the bus-powered AudioBox GO connects via USB-C directly to Apple and Android mobile devices, as well as desktop and laptop computers, and is class-compliant, requiring no drivers or special applications.

AudioBox GO can record at up to 24-bit, 96 kHz resolution and sports both a combo mic/line combo input using PreSonus’ proprietary XMAX-L preamp design, and a second instrument input to track guitar or bass simultaneously. Additionally, a pair of balanced TRS, ¼-inch outputs feeds studio monitors, and a headphone output provides monitoring at zero-latency.

The unit comes with a license for PreSonus’ Studio One Prime recording software for macOS and Windows and the Studio Magic software suite, a collection of virtual instruments, effects plug-ins and more. The AudioBox GO is available now at a street price of $79.95.

The new interface is just the latest of PreSonus’ offerings aimed at the emerging recordist market. January saw the company augment its Studio One DAW software with a variety of new features via its V5.5 update, while last fall, the company released its MicroStation BT Bluetooth-enabled monitor controller and PD-70 dynamic microphone, aimed at podcasters and streamers.