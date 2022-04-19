PreSonus Eris E5 BT Monitors Debut

Expanding its Eris line of monitors, PreSonus has unveiled its Eris E5 BT Active Media Reference Monitors.

Baton Rouge, LA. (April 19, 2022)—PreSonus has launched its new Eris E5 BT Active Media Reference Monitors with Bluetooth. Serving up 50 watts of Class D power for each speaker, Eris E5 BTs sport analog and aptX Bluetooth wireless inputs and are aimed at beatmakers, home studio producers and content creators.

Eris E5 BT monitors each have a 5.25-inch woven-glass composite woofer and a 1-inch silk-dome tweeter, reportedly serving up the same sound quality known throughout the Eris studio monitor line. In addition, High and Low Acoustic Tuning controls enable adjusting to the listening environment.

The monitors offer ¼-inch TRS balanced inputs, unbalanced RCA inputs and stereo aptX Bluetooth input, allowing connection to an audio interface, gaming system, computer or Bluetooth-compatible media player. A front-mounted headphone jack enables private listening, and a ⅛-inch stereo Aux In accepts signals from non-Bluetooth audio devices. The Eris E5 BT is also the first in the Eris family to offer a ¼-inch TRS Sub Out for adding a subwoofer.

Building on PreSonus’ Eris E3.5 and E4.5 Bluetooth studio monitors, the new monitors are intended to provide deeper low frequency response while still retaining the compact footprint inherent to the line.

The new monitors are available immediately, with an MSRP in the US of $249.95/pair.