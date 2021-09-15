PreSonus Studio One 5.4 Released

PreSonus has updated its long-running Studio One DAW with the release of V 5.4, with several performance and capability improvements.

Baton Rouge, LA (September 15, 2021)—PreSonus has updated its long-running Studio One DAW with the release of V 5.4, which introduces several performance and capability improvements.

With version 5.4, Studio One 5 Professional, Artist, and Prime now offer native support for Apple Silicon processor-based Macs. The Universal Binary macOS version is switchable between native Apple Silicon and Rosetta Intel-emulation modes. Native mode offers additional CPU optimization for overall better performance, but requires plug-ins, instrument, and hardware drivers to be native as well. To that end, all PreSonus plug-ins, extensions and hardware drivers for macOS now offer full native support for Apple Silicon.

A new Plug-in Nap option improves CPU performance for Windows and macOS computers, and reduces the risk of audio dropouts by not processing plug-ins when they are not passing audio. With this option enabled, users can run multiple instances of complex convolution reverbs, amplifier/cabinet models, and other demanding plug-ins with greater CPU efficiency, while reducing the risk of audio drop-outs. PreSonus’ Studio One Mix Engine FX plug-ins are said to have also been updated for greater CPU efficiency.

Up to seven audio formats can now be exported in one pass, with no added rendering time. This allows users to simultaneously export a song as a 44.8 kHz WAV while simultaneously creating a 44.1 kHz MP3. The settings are remembered when the Export Mixdown window is closed.

The new floating, resizable Chord Display renders both the current and upcoming chords on the Chord Track during recording and playback. Intended as a classroom and rehearsal tool for music students and educators, it can also be used as a one-click digital lead sheet in the studio.

New Plug-in Manager features aid tracking down issues and identifying outdated or slow-loading plug-ins. A new Statistics tab enables monitoring load/save times and preset sizes and identifies the version number for each plug-in. In addition to manually resetting the Blocklist or removing individual plug-ins, users can now isolate problematic plug-ins manually by dragging them from the plug-in list to the Blocklist.

Studio One 5.4 is a free update for registered Studio One 5 users and is included in PreSonus Sphere membership.