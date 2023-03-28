Primacoustic EcoScapes Sound Absorption Panels Debut

Vancouver, Canada (March 28, 2023)—Primacoustic has launched EcoScapes, a new line of environmentally friendly sound absorption panels.

The wall and ceiling panels, intended for improving acoustics in public areas such as offices, bars, restaurants, schools or commercial spaces, are made from PET, a fully recyclable material containing up to 50% recycled plastics such as beverage bottles. PET, or Polyethylene Terephthalate, is a thermoplastic, free from glues, binders and other red-listed items. As a result, that means the high-density, durable EcoScapes panels are odorless, non-allergenic, mildew-resistant and safe to handle without protective gear.

Available with numerous color options, finishes and configurations, EcoScapes offerings include wall panels, ceiling clouds, and slat panels for both walls and ceilings. The panels can also be printed with images or logos. They can also be paired with Primacoustic’s Broadway sound absorption panels, which are made from high-performance glass wool that provides broadband absorption across all frequencies.

Primacoustic was formed in 2000 as a division of pro-audio manufacturer Radial Engineering Ltd., created to develop customizable acoustic treatments. International artists like John Rzeznik (Goo Goo Dolls) and Tommy Lee (Mötley Crüe), and major corporations such as Electronic Arts, Cisco Systems and Sony have used the company’s solutions.