Prism Sound’s Dream ADA-128 Converter Ships

Prism Sound's new Dream ADA-128 delivers up to 128 channels of A/D D/A conversion for use in music recording, postproduction, broadcast and more.

Cambridge, UK (March 20, 2023)—Prism Sound has shipped its new Dream ADA-128 modular audio conversion system is shipping, intended for use in music recording, postproduction, broadcast, installation, Dolby Atmos and archiving.

The first units have already been sent to facilities in the UK, Japan, the USA, Germany and France, with other customers expected to take delivery of their systems in coming weeks.

As the latest addition to Prism Sound’s range of Dream A/D and D/A converters, the ADA-128 is named for its ability to provide up to 128 channels of Prism Sound 32-bit A/D and D/A conversion in a single 2U rack.

Designed as both a conversion system and a networkable audio distribution and processing system, the ADA-128 is built around a 2RU mainframe that can be fitted with up to 16 analog and digital IO modules (each of which nominally provides eight input or output ports, or both).

There are also four Host cards offering various connection options such as Dante, DigiLink and AES. Users can mix and match these, and route audio between them for flexibility. The ADA 128 houses four internal, independent clocks, allowing the systems to all run at different sample rates at the same time.

The unit, which also has a mic/line input module housing eight preamps, can be controlled via the front panel touchscreen or via a browser-based interface. It can also be used as an HDX interface, directly from within Pro Tools.

The inspiration for the ADA-128 originally came from discussions between Prism Sound’s managing director Jody Thorne and The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, a faculty of Birmingham City University. The Conservatoire wanted a high channel count conversion system that could be networked across their entire facility. As this didn’t exist, Prism Sound set about designing it and that project formed the basis of the ADA-128.

The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, which has been using Prism Sound ADA-8XR converters, will now be switching to the ADA-128. Other early adopters include the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, NHK in Japan, Dean Street Studios for its new Dolby Atmos room, and producer Jess Jackson who plans to install ADA-128 in his own studio in the USA.