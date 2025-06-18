Pro Tools Update Adds Spice with Slice

Burlington, MA (June 18, 2025)—Avid’s Pro Tools 2025.6 update, released today, brings a lot to the table, aiming to improve music and audio postproduction workflows with the new addition of Splice integration as well as MIDI improvements, AI-driven Speech-to-Text, an expanded ARA ecosystem to streamline vocal production and more.

Avid’s big get for the new update is the native integration of the Splice royalty-free sample library. With Splice now built directly into Pro Tools, users have access to millions of loops, FX, and one-shots without having to leave Pro Tools.

Dragging audio clips from the Pro Tools timeline directly into Splice’s AI-powered “Search with Sound” panel will let users match samples by rhythm, key and tempo. Once you preview samples and find one you want, you can then drag it back into your session. Users can access more than 2,500 free samples, and there’s an option to unlock the full library via a monthly paid subscription.

Other updates intended to aid composition workflows include the integration of key editing tools directly into the MIDI Editor; the ability to rename MIDI notes in the piano roll to match your specific drum kits or instruments, helping to keep track of how the sounds are laid out; and live mode and input monitoring enhancements, allowing users to hear exactly what they play in real time.

For audio post professionals and music producers, the update introduces a Speech-to-Text AI engine that accelerates dialogue and music editing. Editors can search via a dedicated transcript window any audio file in a session for speech/lyric information, displayed as text directly in context with the associated clips to find specific vocal takes and speed navigation.

Elsewhere in the update, Avid has expanded Pro Tools’ ARA ecosystem with improved integration with key partners for music and audio postproduction, enabling direct timeline access while eliminating the need to roundtrip audio. For instance, Waves Sync Vx aligns multiple vocal tracks, automatically locking the time and pitch to the lead track with pinpoint accuracy, enabling easier editing of vocal arrangements.

Pro Tools 2025.6 will be available to all Pro Tools Artist, Studio, and Ultimate subscribers, as well as perpetual license holders on an active support plan. The new edition is available today.