Pro Tools Updates Add Apple Silicon Support, More

The latest Pro Tools update includes full native Apple Silicon support, the introduction of Sonic Drop and more.

Burlington, MA (April 4, 2023)—Avid has made updated Pro Tools with full native Apple Silicon support, resulting in “significant” performance and processing improvements according to the company. Other updates include new options for manipulating audio pitch and time, and new creative tools for music makers.

Pro Tools is now fully qualified to run natively on Apple silicon and offers users with M1 and M2 systems performance improvements. That in turn will result in faster processes like offline bounce and track activation to enhanced responsiveness and CPU utilization with plug-ins.

The update has also introduced Sonic Drop, a monthly content program presents subscribers and perpetual license holders with a mix of new samples, loops and instrument presets, PlayCell sample player instruments and new presets for GrooveCell and SynthCell instruments.

Overseen by Avid Head of Audio Content, Matt Lange, each curated “Drop” focuses on a specific theme, providing users with an ever-growing collection of unique sounds, from traditional instruments and found sounds to content from other artists and industry partners.

Meanwhile, the newly introduced PlayCell is a virtual sample player instrument that offers a library of drums, pianos, guitars, basses, synths, orchestral, and other instruments. Each instrument comes with presets and pre-assigned macro controls, fine-tuned to impact the character of each sound. Pro Tools users can expand their PlayCell library further with new instruments through the Sonic Drop program.

Pro Tools 2023.3 also adds élastique Pro V3 by zplane.development to the Pro Tools Elastic Audio workflow. This new processing option offers stable timing, inter-channel phase coherence and sample-accurate stretching, as well as formant-preserving pitch shifting for monophonic and polyphonic audio in real-time. This release also improves Celemony Melodyne ARA 2 integration when changing tempos in Pro Tools.