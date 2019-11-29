Product of the Week: Appsys Pro Audio MVR-64 Multiverter

The MVR-64 from Appsys Pro Audio is a universal format converter for digital audio that could help solve some of your connectivity issues. It can convert between an assortment of digital audio formats, including ADAT, MADI (optical or coaxial), MADI-TP, AES50, Dante and AES67, with up to 64 I/O channels per interface (at 48 kHz) and matrix-style audio routing, splitting and channel-wise routing between interfaces. Support for additional formats, including Waves Soundgrid, AVB and AES3, is planned via breakout boxes.

The MVR-64 is housed in a 1-RU chassis and features a variety of digital clocking options, with supported sample rates ranging from 32 to 192 kHz. A clock master may be derived from a high-quality internal clock, from any incoming audio signal, or through rear-panel BNC word clock input (word clock out is also available via BNC). Asynchronous Sample Rate Conversion (64×64 channels) can be enabled using the Appsys SRC-64 plugin module.

Additional features of the MVR-64 include the ability to store and recall 12 preset routing setups, an onboard headphone amplifier for monitoring any incoming signal, and a test tone generator for troubleshooting. The MVR-64 offers power supply redundancy and can be powered via AC input, DC input or industry standard battery packs employing 4-pin XLR connectors.

The MVR-64 allows RME-compliant MIDI embedding/de-embedding from MIDI jacks into MADI streams, transparent forwarding of MADI control data, and remote head amp control over Yamaha, Behringer and Midas consoles (where possible). MSRP is $2798.

