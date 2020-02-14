Product of the Week: DiGiCo Quantum 338 Digital Mixing Console

At the NAMM Show in mid-January, DiGiCo unveiled the Quantum 338 Digital Mixing Console. Based on seventh-generation FPGA technology, the Quantum 338 is designed to provide advanced processing capabilities and a high level of flexibility in a compact format. The Quantum 338 supports 128 input channels, 64 aux or subgroup buses, LR/LCR/LCRS/5.1 master buses, 24 control groups, two solo buses and a 24×24 matrix—all with full channel processing.

The Quantum 338 work surface includes 38 100mm touch-sensitive faders organized in three blocks of 12 faders, plus a central section with two masters. A 17-inch high-res touchscreen with two rows of rotary encoders is located above each fader bank for quick access to various channel parameters.

All input channels feature gain control, phase reverse, gain tracking, digital trim (-40 dB to +40 dB), variable delay, DiGiTube tube emulation, highpass and lowpass filters, 4-band parametric/dynamic EQ, two dynamics sections (comp/multiband comp/de-esser and gate/ducker/external input comp), two insert points, and a direct output.

The 64 aux/subgroup buses feature gain control, phase reverse, gain tracking, digital trim (-40 dB to +40 dB), DiGiTube tube emulation, highpass and lowpass filters, 8-band EQ (configurable as 8-band parametric or 4-band parametric plus 4-band dynamic EQ), two dynamics sections, two insert points and a direct output.

Thirty-six of DiGiCo’s Mustard patchable processing strips have tube emulation, highpass and lowpass filters, 4-band EQ, and dual dynamics sections with emulations of classic compressors, while 64 Nodal Processors provide 4-band parametric/dynamic EQ and two dynamics sections. Twenty-four internal Stereo FX processors are capable of generating effects such as delay, chorus, pitch shift and reverbs.

Quantum 338 local I/O includes eight XLR mic/line inputs with DiGiCo 32-bit Stadius ADC, eight XLR line outputs with DiGiCo 32-bit Stadius DAC, four AES/EBU digital I/O (8×8), six MADI ports that can also be configured as three redundant MADI interfaces at 48 kHz or three MADI interfaces at 96 kHz; two DMI expansion slots, and a USB Type B audio interface for recording and playback of up to 48 channels.

The Quantum 338 is compatible with a range of DiGiCo racks, including the SD-MiNi Rack, SD-Nano Rack, D2-Rack, and SD-Rack. DMI expansion card options include analog A/D, AES I/O, Aviom, Dante, MADI B or C, and Waves SoundGrid.

Sample rates are 48 and 96 kHz, and latency is said to be less than 1 mS from SD Rack input through the LR bus to stage output, at 96 kHz.

