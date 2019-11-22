Product of the Week: Pliant Technologies MicroCom

Introduced at the AES Convention in New York City, MicroCom M is the newest wireless intercom system from Pliant Technologies. Intended for use in single event rooms, stage productions, small houses-of-worship, corporate events, or other applications requiring an affordable, robust intercom system, MicroCom M operates in the 2.4 GHz and 900 MHz bands (where legal).

The MicroCom M Series supports a single channel of up to five full-duplex users with pack-to-pack communication, and has the ability to add an unlimited number of listeners without the need for a base station. The water-resistant beltpacks are compact (3.9 x 1.9 inches) and weigh in at a mere 3.1 ounces. An LCD screen on the front panel provides information regarding signal strength, battery life and volume level. The beltpack is powered using a fixed, rechargeable 3.7-volt lithium-ion battery, which can power the unit for up to 10 hours.

Read more Product of the Week: Sonnox Oxford Drum Gate.

Designed with advanced RF technology, MicroCom employs FSK modulation and Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum Technology (FHSS) for reliable transmission. Maximum transmitter output is 100 mW, and receiver sensitivity is spec’d at -95 dBm. Audio specs include a frequency response from 50 Hz to 7 kHz, and latency under 35 ms.

Though it is intended for pro use, the MicroCom system is easy to set up and use, which can be a huge benefit for situations where operators are volunteers, or may not have extensive technical training. The MicroCom system is compatible with a variety of professional headsets, including Pliant’s SmartBoom series.

More information here.