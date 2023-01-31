PSI Audio Updates A215-M Mastering Monitor

PSI Audio has updated its A215-M mastering monitor, outfitting the floor-standing speaker with the company’s own proprietary tweeter.

Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland (January 31, 2023)—PSI Audio has updated its A215-M mastering monitor, outfitting the floor-standing speaker with the company’s own proprietary tweeter, hand-built at the company’s own facility in Switzerland

Complementing the D’Appolito woofer configuration inside the A215-M, PSI Audio created its own high-frequency driver, aiming to provide more clarity and transparency, and ideally improving on the speaker’s spectral balance. The A215-M floor-standing speaker features a 10-degree angle in order to avoid reflections from the back of the room.

The company employs a number of proprietary technologies integrated into the all-analog, DSP-free design. Compensated Phase Response (CPR) aligns the different drivers for accuracy in terms of time and phase, while Adaptive Output Impedance (AOI) monitors membrane movement and corrects it to improve detail and transient accuracy. Meanwhile, Class G/H amplifiers deliver power reportedly without coloring the audio signal.

PSI Audio is introducing the updated A215-M at Integrated Systems Europe ISE 2023 in Barcelona starting today at booth 2J500. The A215-M is available immediately.