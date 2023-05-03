Pure Resonance Audio P110 Speaker Debuts

New York, NY (May 3, 2023)—Pure Resonance Audio has introduced its new P110 10-inch, 2-way passive speaker.

Able to accommodate up to 300 watts of power, the P110 PA speaker features a 10-inch graphite woofer and a 1.4-inch high-frequency compression driver for providing full-range sound at music performances, public speaking events, corporate presentations, fitness centers, gymnasiums, medium auditoriums, small churches, fine arts classrooms, and other medium to large venues. The speaker’s 300-watt output at 8 ohms provides a 100° x 70° audio coverage with 96 dB sensitivity and a frequency response of 60 Hz – 20 kHz.

The P110 has a rugged, scratch and fade-resistant black finish and a metal grille to protect the speaker components from damage. The high-grade 15mm thick medium-density high-grade fiberboard enclosure is treated for wear-resistant protection, and the metal grill is treated with an anti-fading treatment. The exterior is constructed to withstand long-term use and is simple to transport, mount on a speaker stand, or install with its M10 suspension flying points.

“We’re thrilled to bring the P110 10” 2-way cabinet loudspeaker to our range of high-quality audio equipment,” said Shawn Holden, product line manager for Pure Resonance Audio. “We designed this speaker to meet the needs of applications that demand high-quality sound and durability from their equipment. We’re confident that the P110 will exceed expectations.”

The Pure Resonance Audio P110 10″ PA loudspeaker is available on the Pure Resonance Audio website and through authorized dealers.