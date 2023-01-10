Pure Resonance Audio S6 Speaker Launched

New York, NY (January 10, 2023)—Pure Resonance Audio has unveiled its latest 70-volt outdoor surface mount speaker, the S6. The 6.5″ all-weather commercial speaker is intended for use providing foreground and background music, paging, and general-purpose audio.

The S6 sports a water-resistant IP65 rating, ensuring its workings are protected against direct contact with water and dust. A matching 180-degree mounting bracket allows for quick installation on the wall, under awnings, and overhangs.

With 60 watts of continuous performance, the S6 produces a full-range frequency response of 80 – 16kHz and an average sensitivity of 92 dB SPL. Also onboard are a 1″ high-frequency silk membrane driver and a 6.5″ low-frequency driver. The 6.5″ polypropylene cone woofer is designed with low moisture absorption and UV resistance in mind. The woofer also features a rubber surround.

The S6 comes with an included 180-degree bracket, which works for surface mounting under awnings, overhangs, press boxes, and more. The all-weather construction ensures it is appropriate for use in or outisde restaurants, bars, cafes, hotels, hospitality venues, boutiques, shops, retail stores, fitness gyms, washrooms, shower rooms, cleanrooms, parks, schools, classrooms, training rooms, conference rooms, as well as corporate AV.