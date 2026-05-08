PWS Patch Panel Interfaces Debut

East Rutherford, NJ (May 8, 2026)—Professional Wireless Systems (PWS) has unveiled a pair of new patch panel interfaces: the I/O‑8 and I/O‑8R. Designed for intercom connectivity, they are for converting traditional XLR send/receive lines into RJ45 4-wire ports.

The compact, rack‑mountable patch panel interfaces are built in a shallow 1RU, 2‑inch‑deep enclosure and equipped with Neutrik XLR and etherCON/RJ45 connectors to create a space‑efficient solution for organizing wired intercom systems.

The I/O‑8 and I/O‑8R allow engineers to use standard CAT5/6 cabling to connect directly to intercom base stations and frames, rather than have to use custom RJ45‑to‑XLR cables, which often create clutter and inconsistencies in production racks. Using the patch panels, according to PWS, also makes it easier to trace, patch and maintain 4‑wire audio paths, regardless of whether the application is broadcast, live event, theater or a fixed‑facility environment.

The I/O‑8 is designed specifically for Clear‑Com devices, while the I/O‑8R is tailored for Riedel systems, thus ensuring integration without adapters or rewiring, while giving users an interface that fits into existing workflows. While the patch panels are not wireless units themselves, both units can aid users in managing multiple 4‑wire audio channels in a single, neatly organized rack space.

PWS offers both products for purchase and/or as part of its rental inventory for a range of customers and projects.