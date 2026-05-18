QRonicle Plug-In Aims to Aid Documenting Sessions

QRonicle is a utility plug-in that creates a QR code and embeds it inside a DAW session; the code links to cloud document storage.

New York, NY (May 18, 2026)—Keeping track of session notes, images and other documentation related to a session can be complicated. Aiming to ease that effort while also ensuring items don’t get lost in the shuffle, FSK Audio has introduced QRonicle, a utility plug-in that creates a QR code and embeds it inside a DAW session; the code links to cloud document drives where session information is stored.

According to FSK, you can place Qronicle in a session as a plug-in, then paste a link to your cloud storage drive into the interface. QRonicle generates a QR code that links directly to that drive from a phone or tablet, creating instant access to session materials. So throw any materials related to a session on the drive—recording notes, lyrics, mic placement images, reference mixes, and other assets—and they’ll be a click away without leaving the DAW.

Product developer Mark Gordon explains, “Recording notes, photos of mic placements, instructions for collaborators, and other media are all essentials for music production. QRonicle makes it easy to access all of this information in one place—and it always stays in your session.”

QRonicle is available now from FSK Audio’s official website for $9.99; a 14-day free trial is also available.