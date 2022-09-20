Radial Reamp Station and Reamp HP Debut

New York, NY (September 21, 2022)—Radial has introduced two new reamp boxes—the all-in-one Reamp Station and compact Reamp HP.

The Station is a combination active DI and reamp device in a single unit, while the HP is a mono reamp that allows use of the headphone output of any compact audio interface as the output source.

The Station embodies the all-in-one original reamp design intentions of John Cuniberti, an engineer who built the first reamp box in 1993. Rights to his design were purchased by Radial in 2011, resulting in the Radial JCR reamper; now the Reamp Station brings together the JCR and an active direct box to create Radial’s first all-in-one recording/reamping solution.

New tweaks to the active DI design in the Station include a unity-gain Class-A buffer switch and circuit on the Thru output, preventing any loading down of passive pickups when connected to an amplifier, preserving the natural tone of the instrument.

Inputs include a ¼” TRS and 3.5mm mini-plug for connecting mobile devices and tablets. A 48V LED indicator signal if the unit is receiving phantom power. The unit also features reamp level control, filter and mute switches.

Meanwhile, the HP accepts signal from the headphone output jack on an audio interface, such as a 2-channel unit, allowing users to connect on the fly without having to unplug a studio monitor cable or dig around behind a studio desk or equipment rack to set up for reamping.

The passive Reamp HP features ¼” TRS and 3.5mm mini input connections, transformer isolation to eliminate ground loops, variable output control to optimize signal levels and more.