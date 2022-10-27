Rational Acoustics Smaart V9 – Product of the Week

Rational Acoustics recently announced the release of Smaart v9, a major version upgrade to the acoustic measurement software platform. Smaart v9 incorporates a number of new features and improvements, and marks the shift to an edition-based product structure where one version of Smaart is offered in several different options. All editions utilize the same code base, share the same fundamental GUI, and share the same command and control structure, including the hotkeys.

The four editions of Smaart v9 are: Smaart Suite, Smaart RT, Smaart LE and Smaart SPL. Designed for professional users, Smaart Suite is the flagship edition, which includes all three Smaart measurement modes: Real-Time, Impulse Response and SPL, all with no functional limitations.

As its name implies, Smaart RT (Real-Time) features Smaart’s Real-Time mode in a stand-alone format, providing RTA, Spectrograph, Transfer Function and Live Impulse Response measurement capabilities. Smaart RT is intended for users who require the functionality of Real-Time mode, but does not include the Impulse Response mode or the fully featured SPL monitoring tools of SPL mode.

Smaart LE is the Light Edition of Smaart and provides a simplified version of Real-Time mode, where many of the advanced settings for Spectrum, Transfer Function and Live IR measurements are preset and fixed, akin to operating RT at its default settings. LE supports Smaart’s unlimited multi-engine, multi-input measurement configurations and contains the essential functionality for spectrum and frequency response measurements. It’s targeted at users who are new to the Smaart platform and require Smaart measurement capabilities without a lot of bells and whistles.

The SPL Edition of Smaart breaks out the Smaart SPL mode to a stand-alone format. It includes multichannel capability, and the remotely monitorable, SPL metering and logging features found in Smaart Suite, in a simplified package. Of note is that for the first time, Smaart will be available in a subscription-based format.

