RCF ART 8 Series Portable P.A. Debuts

RCF’s ART 8 Series is a new line of portable active loudspeakers launching exclusively in the Americas.

Piscataway, NJ (June 12, 2026)—RCF is expanding its presence in the Portable P.A. market with its new ART 8 Series, launching exclusively in the Americas. Intended for musicians, DJs, rental companies, venues, houses of worship and event professionals, the new line incorporates aspects of the company’s existing ART 9 series, while making a more attainable system available to a wider swatch of users.

Designed for use as main PA, fill speakers or stage monitors, the line is available with 10-inch, 12-inch and 15-inch woofers. Each model features high-grade transducers, True Resistive Waveguide technology, 1400 W Class D amplification and DSP. The company’s FiRPHASE processing is said to stop linear phase while enhancing imaging and vocal clarity. An XBOOST feature on the back panel additionally provides low-frequency depth when needed.

RCF ACE-enabled subwoofer models include integration presets for ART 8, enabling system tuning from the subwoofer interface. Starting with the SUB AX Series, RCF’s Advanced Crossover Engine (ACE) adjusts time delay and phase for system alignment, power and low-frequency impact.

ART 8 enclosures are based on the ART 9 Series design, featuring reinforced composite construction, M-Brace internal bracing, a steel grille, ergonomic handles, a 35 mm pole socket and M10 rigging points.