Renkus-Heinz Updates DC12/2 Loudspeaker

Foothill Ranch, CA (October 27, 2021)—Renkus-Heinz has updated its compact, steerable DC12/2 array loudspeaker. Debuting in Q4 2021, the firmware and software update will apply to all DC12/2 units and reportedly bring improvements to multi-unit configurations and a new “full range” performance mode.

The DC12/2 allows configuration via a smartphone and tablet app. This software-backed component of the loudspeaker allows already installed DC12/2 loudspeakers to be updated through the app. Units shipped after the update launches will include the new features natively. The new update includes two key features:

Users can now connect to and configure multiple units at once. Using WiFi Station Mode, installers can program multiple loudspeakers without manually connecting to and disconnecting from each device. Also, end-users now have the ability to select the new “full range” mode for more low-end extension. Additional upgrades in the software update include delay and discrete gain control.

“We listened to our customers over the past year and worked to incorporate their feedback into these updates,” said Chad DeFranco, engineering manager at Renkus-Heinz. “With the firmware and app update for the DC12/2, we’re bringing greater flexibility to small and mid-size installations. All devices currently in the field can also make use of the update.”

Updates will be available for download and use in Q4 2021 from both the Apple App and Google Play stores.