RF Venue Brings Li.LAC Mic Disinfection System to U.S.

Walpole, MA (February 3, 2023)—RF Venue has been named the exclusive North American distributor for the Li.LAC Microphone Disinfection System, which as the name suggests, allows users to disinfect microphones and accessories.

Designed by live event touring pro Tobi Hoff (Deep Purple, Rea Garvey) and his company LAC Labs, the Li.LAC Microphone Disinfector is a 19-inch, 3U rackmount unit that uses ultraviolet light to disinfect microphones (wired and wireless), belt packs, clip-on microphones, headsets, windscreens and more. The unit reportedly can kill more than 99% of bacteria and viruses on microphone surfaces, metal grilles and the windscreens underneath, according to scientific testing by the Biomedical Engineering Department and the Medical Microbiology & Infection Prevention Department of the University Medical Center in Groningen, Netherlands.

Applications include live entertainment venues, touring sound companies, conference and performing arts centers, houses of worship, corporate and government meeting rooms, schools and universities, and recording studios.

“The Li.LAC Microphone Disinfector is the perfect addition to our RF Venue line of wireless audio essentials,” stated Chris Regan. “You can’t be too careful nowadays with the risk of infection, and audio professionals need to take every step possible to ensure that each microphone user is protected. We are proud to add this necessary tool to our comprehensive catalog of wireless audio essential products.”