RF Venue Combine6 HDR IEM Transmitter Combiner Debuts

Walpole, MA (June 28, 2024)—RF Venue has launched Combine6 HDR, an antenna combiner for wireless in-ear monitor (IEM) system transmitters. The half-rack unit can combine up to six IEM transmitter signals together to feed a single external antenna

Productions with multiple IEM transmitters can wind up creating a mess of signals with accompanying intermodulation distortion and excess noise; the unit is said to help clean that up by reducing to six IEM transmitter signals into one to feed via a single external antenna, and with the use of a passive expansion circuit that is built-in, Combine6 HDR can connect to a second unit for an total of 12 IEM channels in a single rack unit (1RU).

RF Venue’s Chris Regan commented, “Every day we work with audio professionals and bands on optimizing their IEM systems. What most people don’t realize is how much of an audio improvement you can really hear when you improve your RF setup. The Combine6 HDR achieves high performance in a small half-rack footprint. It has room for the whole band, fits a flypack, and has expansion if you ever need it.”

Shipping now at a MAP of $1,499, the Combine6 HDR is also available in turnkey 6 Channel In-Ear Monitor Packs with either RF Venue’s CP Beam Antenna or CP Architectural Antenna and all needed system cabling.