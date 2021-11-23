RF Venue Wireless Performance Calculator Debuts Online

Ashland, MA (November 23, 2021) — RF Venue has introduced a free online Performance Calculator—for predicting wireless mic system reliability.

The tool simplifies calculating system performance by incorporating the needed specifications within the software. Users of the calculator select system components via a handful of drop-down menus – microphone make and series, distance from mic to antenna, cabling type and length, antenna / DISTRO distribution system models and, if known, the RF noise floor of the performance space. The site then tabulates results, which ultimately boil down to a simple traffic light indication of go (green), caution (yellow), or no-go (red).

“Typical RF link budget calculator tools are so comprehensive and detailed that they become nearly impossible to use for the average wireless system operator,” said president Chris Regan. “Now, with our new wireless Performance Calculator, there’s a much simpler option. Our customers are thrilled with the calculator’s performance and ease of use.”

A visual walk-through of the process is available on the company’s blog, as is the “Create a Link Budget” video for users who want to learn more about the parameters that affect the prediction model.

The Performance Calculator is available for use at rfvenue.com/rfvenue-calculator.