Riedel Launches Audio Monitoring App

Wuppertal, Germany (September 14, 2022)—Riedel Communications has launched its new Audio Monitoring App (AMA) that, when combined with Riedel’s Intercom App and Control Panel App, offers 1200 Series SmartPanel users audio streaming monitoring, intercom and control capabilities in a single keypanel.

For the monitoring of audio streams, Riedel’s AMA allows for a direct connection to any SMPTE ST 2110-30 (AES67) stream available on the network — either dynamically managed via NMOS or in a static IP/SDP-based configuration, mixing the audio directly inside the SmartPanel. The app can be configured via a dedicated configuration tool or a broadcast controller using the built-in API.

Users can monitor up to 16 stereo/mono SMPTE ST 2110-30 (AES67) streams in parallel. A total of 256 audio sources can be preconfigured and managed directly on the RSP-1216HL and RSP-1232HL SmartPanels via their touch displays and intuitive interfaces.

The AMA also enables operators to monitor audio streams while simultaneously managing a production via the Intercom App. With both apps running on the same endpoint, their inter-app behavior can be configured to automatically lower the monitoring volume in the event of an incoming call, or lower the intercom volume when soloing an audio source. And with the Control Panel App, 1200 Series SmartPanel users can trigger actions in third-party control, monitoring, and automation systems while receiving visual feedback on configuration status and changes via colors, labels, subtitles, and icons on the keypanels’ touch screens.