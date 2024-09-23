Riedel Smart Audio and Mixing Engine Unveiled

Amsterdam, Holland (September 23, 2024)—Riedel Communications has launched a new audio processing software suite, Smart Audio and Mixing Engine (SAME).

Based on COTS server cluster technology in order to provide speedy processing capabilities, SAME offers more than 30 advanced audio processing tools and mixers—ranging from automatic leveling and dynamic equalization to 5.1 upmixing, loudness meters, and signal analyzers—and is intended for use in applications such as voice-over, automated mixing, audio monitoring, in-line process insertion and more.

SAME’s Audio Pilot offers audio engineers centralized monitoring and management. The Audio Pilot also introduces a process- and mixer-independent audio monitoring system with automated monitoring path switching, allowing users to select and listen to any running process across the system without the need for manual signal routing.

The new configuration, management, and operation platform Riedel STAGE is said to simplify the mixing and matching of devices, roles and personnel without the need for protocol or IP knowledge. This management backend features remote assistance capabilities for remote or at-home production scenarios and is compliant with expected IT security standards. The browser-based tool also features user-rights management with integration to corporate directories and third-party identity providers (LDAP/AD, SAML, etc.).

Because processing and I/O routing are not tied to a physical location, SAME enables switching between different workspaces and production areas and avoids processing resource bottlenecks and access rights problems.