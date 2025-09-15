Riedel Unveils New Beltpack

Amsterdam, Netherlands (September 15, 2025)—At IBC2025 in Amsterdam, Riedel unveiled Bolero Mini—reportedly the company’s lightest and flattest wireless intercom beltpack to date, at just 5.8 ounces and 1.1 inches thin.

“With Bolero Mini, we’re answering a growing demand from production professionals who need a beltpack that’s lighter, thinner, and easier to wear—without sacrificing capability,” said Wolfgang Fritz, senior product manager, Riedel Communications. “Leveraging the heritage and innovation of Bolero, it is powered by our exclusive ADR technology ensuring reliability in challenging RF environments and optimal performance in high-pressure, visibility-sensitive settings like theaters, live music venues, and broadcast facilities. In addition, it incorporates advanced 5G filter technology for greater resilience in today’s crowded spectrum, mitigating interference from high output 5G cell towers.”

Despite its compact size, Bolero Mini delivers the full Bolero experience, Riedel states, and can be deployed in all three network modes for maximum versatility. In Bolero Integrated mode, it operates seamlessly within Artist intercom environments, unlocking the flexible routing, intelligent redundancy, and extensive I/O connectivity that power some of the world’s largest productions. This mode supports networks with up to 250 beltpacks, accommodating up to 10 beltpacks per antenna through intelligent bandwidth management. Bolero Standalone Link offers plug-and-play simplicity, ideal for smaller productions, temporary projects, or when Bolero needs to connect to other systems without an Artist matrix. For standards-based IP workflows, Bolero Standalone 2110 (AES67) allows users to build an SMPTE ST 2110/AES67 network with no Artist required. Connecting to standard Bolero IP-networked antennas, Bolero Mini integrates effortlessly into any Bolero wireless system and is available in both 1.9 GHz DECT and 2.4GHz versions.

The new streamlined Bolero features four programmable buttons, dedicated volume controls and a small push-pull connector. It also includes Bluetooth for headset or smartphone connectivity, as well as intuitive Touch&Go NFC registration.