Røde AI-Micro Interface Launched

Sydney, Australia (November 4, 2021)—Røde has introduced the AI-Micro, a compact dual-channel interface for recording to a mobile device or computer.

Intended for for mobile journalists and content creators, the unit features two auto-sensing inputs for connecting 3.5mm microphones, a high-power headphone output, and a universal USB output for use with both iOS and Android devices.

The AI-Micro features two microphone inputs with high-quality preamps and can record high-resolution 24-bit/48kHz audio. These are auto-sensing inputs that detect whether a TRS or TRRS microphone is connected and automatically adapt to accommodate; no adaptors needed. Input 1 can also be configured as a single stereo TRS input.

It also features a high-power headphone output for zero-latency audio monitoring and playback. Weighing less than 20 grams, the AI-Micro is compact and lightweight. Designed to connect to smartphones, tablets and computers via its universal USB output, it is plug-and-play compatible with Mac, Windows, iOS and Android devices, and comes with USB-A, USB-C and Lightning cables.

The AI-Micro can be used with the Røde app suite – including Røde Central and Røde Reporter – for accessing expanded features and functionality, on-the-go configuration, and recording on any device. The interface is fully compatible with Røde Connect, Røde’s free podcasting and streaming software for Mac and Windows.