Røde Launches NTH-50 On-Ear Headphones

New York, NY (May 19, 2025)—Australian pro-audio manufacturer Røde has launched its NTH-50 professional on-ear headphones, intended for DJs, sound engineers and creators who prefer an on-ear design.

The NTH-50s is centered around a pair of custom-engineered 40mm dynamic drivers, each housed within a resonant chamber designed with the aim of providing accurate frequency response, low distortion and a balanced sound signature. According to Røde, the NTH-50s model offers passive noise isolation (-21 dBA), aiding their use in noisy environments.

The headphones sport a contoured headband intended to minimize wearing fatigue during extended sessions. Helping make that happen is a lightweight construction that still features contemporary design. The NTH-50s come with a detachable 1.7m double coiled monitoring cable with locking connector, and the headphones themselves, feature dual-sided attachment for flexibility and convenience. It also comes with a storage pouch, and a 3.5mm to ¼-inch adapter,

Designed and made with a lifetime warranty at Røde’s facilities in Sydney, Australia, the NTH-50 runs $99 US and is shipping worldwide.