Røde Lavalier II Launches

Røde has introduced the Lavalier II, an omnidirectional lav microphone intended for broadcast and content creation use.

Sydney, Australia (November 24, 2021)—Røde has introduced the Lavalier II, an omnidirectional lav microphone intended for broadcast and content creation use.

The lav sports a low-profile design that allows it to sit flush against clothing and other mounting surfaces due to a unique form factor. The intention behind the shape is to allow the lav to be discretely placed, and to aid that effort, the mounting clip is also compact and the mic ships with a flat cable for threading through clothing. The microphone itself sports 6 mm capsule with an omnidirectional polar pattern to accommodate difficult placement situations, and reportedly has “a very flat frequency response [to] capture rich, detailed audio with incredibly low noise,” according to the company.

The Lavalier II comes with a 3.5mm TRS locking connector and various accessories bundled as a kit for use in different situations. Items in the kit include a pop filter for preventing audible wind noise or plosives from being recorded; mini furry windshield for recording outdoors in high-wind situations; mounting clip with cable management slots; colored ID rings for tracking mics in multi-mic setups; and zip case.

The Lavalier II is shipping worldwide now with a street price of $99.