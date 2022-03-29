Røde NTH-100 Headphones Mark First Foray into New Market

Røde has jumped into the headphones market with its new NTH-100 model, aiming to make extended listening sessions more comfortable.

Sydney, Australia (March 29, 2022)—In recent years, Australian microphone manufacturer Røde has augmented its place in the pro recording world with an increasing number of products aimed at providing podcasters and content creators with mid-level audio gear at accessible price points. Drawing on its knowledge of both marketplaces, today, the company introduced its first-ever headphones with the debut of its NTH-100 professional over-ear model, aiming to create a product to fit comfortably in both pro and content creator camps.

The NTH-100 headphones are designed for extended use in a recording/mixing setting where the ability to remain comfortable during bouts of intensive listening is more a necessity than a feature. Built in Sydney, Australia with a modular design, the phones sport custom-matched 40mm dynamic drivers based around a custom voice coil with a four-layer aluminum alloy as its core, a stiff triple-layer Mylar diaphragm and a rare-earth neodymium magnet, aiming to provide low levels of distortion and an accurate response across a broad frequency range.

Meanwhile, the ergonomic earcups and headband cushions are outfitted with Alcantra-covered memory-foam cushions for noise isolation; their interiors contain a CoolTech gel which absorbs and dissipates heat in an effort to lessen listening fatigue. In a nice touch, both earcups feature an input for the included dual-ended TRRS cable, allowing the user to switch the cable to whatever ear is more convenient for working in the surrounding environment.

The headband itself has two FitLoks above the earcups, allowing users to find the most comfortable position for the headphones and then literally lock everything into place with the turn of the lock.

The NTH-100s are shipping worldwide now and are priced at $150 US.