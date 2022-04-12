Roswell Pro Audio Mini K67x Microphone Launches

Santa Rosa, CA (April 12, 2022)—Roswell Pro Audio has introduced the Mini K67x microphone, sporting a transformer-coupled circuit, as well as a compact form factor to help it fit into tight spots.

The mic’s name, K67x, refers both to the capsule design and circuit topology. The proprietary 34mm capsule design is dimensionally based on the K67, although Roswell has created a proprietary voicing, which is said to give the mic its characteristic extended frequency response. The “x” refers to the vintage circuit design with custom output transformer, intended to complement the source with rich harmonics. The microphone interior also includes hand-selected, audiophile-grade capacitors, and it’s all enclosed in a heavy, solid-steel body with durable finish.

This combination introduces a new flavor to the Mini K product line. Drawing ‘inspiration’ from a well-known classic model microphone from the 1960s which offered wideband frequency response and harmonics, the K67x capsule emulates some of that, while providing an alternative color to the Mini K47 and Mini K87, as well as an entirely unique texture.

The Mini K67x has a durable metallic gray finish. Each mic ships with Roswell’s exclusive Cutaway shockmount, a microfleece mic sock and a flight case. Like all Roswell microphones, the Mini K67x is designed, assembled and tested in California.