Royer Marks 25 Years with R-122 MKII Limited Edition

Royer Labs is marking a quarter-century of the R-122 mic with a limited edition of its MKII version.

Burbank, CA (September 19, 2023)—When Royer Labs opened its doors a quarter-century ago in 1998, one of its first products was the R-122 phantom powered, active ribbon microphone. In 2016, it got an update with the arrival of the R-122 MKll, which added a high-pass filter and -15 dB pad. Now it’s getting a 25th Anniversary edition.

The Limited Edition R-122 MKII Distressed Rose Anniversary Edition, as might be discerned from its name, features Distressed Rose plating, which gives it a variety of looks, from a dark bourbon color in lower studio lighting and onstage to a rich rose color in brighter light.

The 25th Anniversary edition is otherwise the same as any other R-122 MKII mic, but only 80 models will be built, in singles and matched pairs.

The mic is most often used for drum overheads and rooms, electric and acoustic guitars, brass, piano, violin, cello, ukulele and other acoustic stringed instruments, percussion, vocals, and so on. When less low-end or proximity effect is desired, the high pass switch is set at 100 Hz and rolling off 6 dB per octave. On high SPL applications like electric guitars and brass, the 15 dB pad lowers the R-122 MKII output.