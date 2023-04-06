Rupert Neve Designs Debuts RNDI-8

Rupert Neve Designs has introduced the RNDI-8, an eight-channel, 1RU version of the company’s active transformer direct interface.

Wimberley, TX (April 6, 2023)—Rupert Neve Designs has introduced the RNDI-8, an eight-channel, 1RU version of the company’s active transformer direct interface.

The RNDI-8 consists of eight independent RNDI channels, providing instrument direct injection for electric guitar and bass, synthesizer, keyboard, piezo pickup, or any other instrument or line-level source. Its +48V phantom-powered discrete class-A topology is built around Rupert Neve’s custom transformers, resulting in a range from 5 Hz to well beyond 90 kHz. Each channel can handle input levels up to +21 dBu (+31 dBu with the -10 dB pad engaged), the high input impedance aids consistent performance, and the low impedance transformer-coupled output drives long lines.

According to the company, the unit’s RNDI circuit is based around a custom-designed output transformer that is intended to provide musically relevant harmonics to enhance the richness of the original signal. Building on the foundation of the mono RNDI and stereo RNDI-S, the company now has an 8-channel solution with the RNDI-8.

In addition to the eight standard “Pin 1 Isolate” switches on the rear panel, the RNDI-8 also includes eight ground lift buttons on the front panel which separate each channel’s circuit ground from the chassis ground. The 1U steel chassis includes reversible rack ears for mounting options.

The RNDI-8 is now shipping worldwide, with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1,999.