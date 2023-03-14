Sennheiser Dives into Streaming with Profile USB Mic

The pro-audio mainstay moves into new territory with the debut of the Sennheiser Profile USB Mic, aimed at content creators and streamers.

Old Lyme, CT (March 14, 2023)—Sennheiser has unveiled its new Profile USB microphone, a consumer-priced cardioid condenser mic largely intended for streaming and podcasting use.

Designed with physical controls on its casing, the side-address Sennheiser Profile is available as a table stand version and as the Profile Streaming Set with a 3-point self-locking boom arm. The Profile is based around Sennheiser’s KE 10 condenser capsule. Offering users a cardioid pick-up pattern, the mic duly attenuates sound coming from the rear, placing greater focus on the user’s voice

On its front, the Profile USB Mic features a mute button, gain control for the microphone volume, mix control to set the balance and a volume control for headphone monitoring. Headphones or earphones can be connected via a 3.5 mm socket at the back of the Profile USB microphone.

LED rings on the Profile signal the operating status—green means all is well, while yellow indicates clipping and red means the mic is muted. The Profile can be tilted using its self-locking joint; 3/8” and 5/8” connectors at the bottom allow the mic to be used with third-party table stands. Meanwhile, the Profile Streaming Set’s 3-point self-locking boom arm offers integrated cable management.

On its own, the Sennheiser Profile runs $129 MSRP, while the Profile Streaming Set weighs in at $199; both are currently shipping.