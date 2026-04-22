Sennheiser Profile Wireless Update Adds Bluetooth Classic

The new V5 firmware update allows the Sennheiser Profile Wireless microphone to connect directly to smartphones.

Wedemark, Germany (April 22, 2026)—Sennheiser’s Profile Wireless microphones have a new firmware update available—V5.0.0—which adds Bluetooth Classic functionality to the diminutive mic system aimed at content creators. Now, when opting for Bluetooth Classic, users can connect the mic directly to a mobile device without using the wireless receiver.

By updating to V5, users can now directly pair the clip-on mic with mobile devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets that can offer Bluetooth LE Audio (LC3 codec) or Bluetooth Classic. As usual, the clip-on mic can be fitted with an external lavalier mic, creating a very unobtrusive miking solution. Connecting an external microphone will automatically disable the built-in mic. The clip-on mic can also be used as a mini-transmitter for an unobtrusive external lavalier mic

“The free firmware update unlocks new possibilities, enabling creators to eliminate the receiver between the Profile Wireless clip-on mic and their mobile phone. This clears the smartphone connector for other usage and makes the set-up as compact as possible,” says product manager Hendrik Millauer.

Sennheiser notes that using the clip-on mic with the actual Profile Wireless receiver provides the best audio. Using Bluetooth Classic may provide flexibility to use the mic without the receiver, but the format’s audio quality and latency is not as robust.

The new firmware version v 5.0.0 can be downloaded from the Profile Wireless product page, while the online manual has been updated with information on the Bluetooth mode.