Sennheiser Revives MD 9235 Wireless Mic Head

Wedemark, Germany (March 3, 2026)—First discontinued in 2020, Sennheiser’s MD 9235 microphone head for wireless handhelds is making a comeback, ready to grace stages after more than half a decade off the market.

“When the MM 435 mic head and the MM 445 high-rejection head succeeded the MD 9235 in 2020, they quickly built their own fanbase,” explains product manager Sebastian Schmitz, “but we still had enquiries for the MD 9235 coming in, even after years had passed.”

The cardioid mic head was originally designed for providing detailed sound while offering engineers rejection of loud, on-stage levels from the sides and rear. According to Sennheiser, one of the hallmarks of the MD 9235 microphone head is its lightweight aluminum-copper microphone coil, said to move faster than conventional coils, in turn helping to provide detail and transparency in challenging environments.

While the head was discontinued six years ago, the revived model remains relevant and up-to-date, as it is compatible with a variety of Sennheiser wireless offerings, including Spectera, Digital 6000, Digital 9000, EW-DX, EW-D, EW-DP, 2000 series, evolution wireless G4 300 and 500 series.

The revived MD 9235 is available at $699 MSRP and comes complete with a pouch and five replacement foam inlays.