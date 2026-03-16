Sensaphonics 3DME Now Shipping

Chicago, IL (March 16, 2026)—Sensaphonics’ 3DME In-Ear Monitoring System, designed to provide 3D Active Ambient in-ear monitoring, is now shipping.

The 3DME system combines high-fidelity in-ear sound with adjustable ambient input via built-in MEMS microphones. The proprietary 3D Active Ambient technology enables its intended audience of musicians, engineers and audiophiles to hear both their performance and their environment with personalized control over the amounts of each. Available in a variety of universal fit configurations, 3DME is meant to provide immersive monitoring to stages, studios and personal listening environments alike.

In addition, the 3DME BT G2 companion app—featuring a 7-band stereo EQ, limiter, and customizable monitoring controls—is available for both iOS and Android for free download.

“With 3DME now shipping once again directly from Sensaphonics, we are excited to bring customers an even more educative support system for their hearing health journey,” said Dr. Michael Santucci, Au.D., founder and president of Sensaphonics.

“From the beginning, 3DME has been about protecting hearing while making live sound more natural and inspiring. This next chapter ensures users receive the highest level of expertise, service, and innovation directly from the company that created 3DME Active Ambient monitoring.”