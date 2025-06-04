Sensaphonics dB Check Pro Gets Firmware Update, Price Reduction

Chicago, IL (June 4, 2025)—Sensaphonics’ dB Check Pro in-ear sound level analyzer has received a new firmware update, adding new brands and models that it is compatible with, and the analyzer now also sports a reduced price tag as well.

The unit calculates the actual sound levels reaching users’ ears as they wear IEMs or headphone, stating the real-time volume and how long users can safely listen at the current level. The device is compatible with more than 150 IEM and headphone models from more than a dozen brands.

The new Version 1.13 firmware update includes the addition of models by Fischer Amps, as well as updates for models by Ultimate Ears, 64 Audio and Beyerdynamic. The update can be downloaded and enacted for free.

Along with the update, Sensaphonics has announced a price reduction to $299 MSRP, noting it enabled the reduction “by capitalizing on the streamlined infrastructure made possible by online updatability. This special price is being announced in conjunction with our 40th anniversary celebration in 2025, reinforcing our commitment to hearing health through innovation and accessibility.”

“This dB Check Pro update reflects our mission to protect the hearing of those who rely on it most,” says Dr. Michael Santucci, Au.D., founder and president of Sensaphonics. “With the new $299 price, we’re making the dB Check Pro more accessible than ever, and now, with updatable firmware and broader compatibility, it’s ready for what’s next.”