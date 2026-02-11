Sessiondesk Unveils SessionbloX Modular Acoustic System

New York, NY (February 11, 2026 )—Sessiondesk has introduced SessionbloX, a modular acoustic treatment system that takes a building block-like approach to acoustical treatments.

The reconfigurable building blocks attach with a unique tool-free x-connector system, allowing users to set up and modify acoustic treatments as desired; a fully treated control room, vocal booths or a set of wheeled gobos can all be built from the same core components.

The main product of the SessionbloX line is the SBX core ($449), a multilayer absorption panel with a balanced absorption profile to avoid over-absorption of specific frequency ranges. In freestanding configurations, SBX core panels reportedly deliver effective absorption down to 100 Hz, and when paired back-to-back, can reach as low as 50 Hz.

For rooms that require deeper low-frequency control, the SBX sub ($449) incorporates a tuned membrane targeting frequencies in the 25-45 Hz range while maintaining the same appearance and compatibility with core panels.

Both SBX core and SBX sub use natural wood fibers as their main absorption layer, a highly sustainable and ecological material. Frames are constructed from birch plywood with a black finish. The acoustic PET facing is a fire-rated absorber made from at least 60% recycled plastic bottles. For those who prefer a more classic studio look, the SBX fabric is an optional clip-on fabric cover available in multiple colors.

Also available is the SBX plexi 8 transparent panel ($549), designed for vocal booths and gobos, where visual contact is essential. Accessories include the SBX vesa mount, for TV and monitor placement, and SBX mic mount for positioning microphones directly on panel structures.