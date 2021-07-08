Shure Axient Digital ADX5D Portable Receiver — Product of the Week

Shure has expanded its Axient Digital series of wireless products with the introduction of the ADX5D Dual-Channel Portable Wireless Receiver.

Shure has expanded its Axient Digital series of wireless products with the introduction of the ADX5D Dual-Channel Portable Wireless Receiver. The ADX5D features a wide range of tuning (up to 184 MHz, depending upon region), latency as low as 2 milliseconds, and a High-Density mode that maximizes channel count in crowded RF environments by narrowing the modulation bandwidth and transmitting at 2 mW RF power.

The ADX5D is intended for use in location sound applications, including sports and event broadcast, ENG, EFP, and TV and film production.

It is housed in a compact, slot-in chassis and can be powered using a compatible 6- to 18-volt power supply. A battery sled can be screwed onto the unit to help prevent accidental removal. The ADX5D can be powered by a single battery, and when two batteries are installed, one of them may be replaced without interrupting operation. Backplate connector options include TA3 Analog/AES, DB15 or DB25.

Front-panel features include A/B RF antenna inputs using standard SMA connectors, a ShowLink antenna input, OLED display, audio level and antenna status indicators, an IR port, and five-segment Channel Quality meters.

The unit is compatible with Shure ShowLink in certain configurations, which facilitates control of up to 16 registered ADX Series transmitters. Audio output is via 3.5mm connector, while a USB-C port on the bottom panel connects the ADX5D to a host computer for firmware upgrades.

The unit is compatible with all Axient Digital transmitters, including AD1, ADX1 and ADX1M Micro bodypacks, AD2 and ADX2 handheld, and AD3 plug-on transmitters.

Axient Digital systems operate in the UHF band, employing True Digital Diversity to protect transmissions from interference by combining two discrete RF signals per receiver channel. An advanced digital modulation scheme increases spectral efficiency, enabling use of more wireless channels in available RF space.

Accessories provided include a USB Type A-to-Type C cable for firmware updates, two UHF antennas and one ShowLink Antenna.

Shure Axient Digital ADX5D Portable Receiver • https://www.shure.com/en-US/products/wireless-systems/axient_digital/adx5d