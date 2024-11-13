Shure Debuts Audio Conferencing Kit

The new kit is based around a Shure MXA902 Integrated Ceiling Array Mic + Loudspeaker and ANIUSB-MATRIX Interface together in a single, pre-routed package.

London, England (November 12, 2024)—Shure has launched its new MXA902 + ANIUSB-MATRIX Audio Conferencing Kit today, unveiling a ready-to-go package that includes the MXA902 Ceiling Array Microphone with Built-In Loudspeaker paired and pre-routed with the ANIUSB-MATRIX Audio Network Interface.

Largely preassembled to aid in quick setup and connectivity to various conferencing platforms, the kit is certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms and Works with Google Meet.

The Audio Conferencing Kit is a complete, single-vendor, networked solution designed for small and medium-sized rooms, providing the acoustic performance of a ceiling-mounted microphone. It can also be used in combination with all-in-one systems to expand audio coverage in larger spaces.

The MXA902 features onboard IntelliMix digital signal processing (DSP) for AV conferencing audio without noise and echo; meanwhile, the ANIUSB-MATRIX Interface offers networked or USB connectivity to room PCs or BYODs running the chosen conferencing platform.

Both devices ship in a single box already pre-routed. Due to the simplicity of the Audio Conferencing Kit, integrators do not require a technical certification for sale or install.

The MXA902 + ANIUSB-MATRIX Audio Conferencing Kit is available today through Shure’s global network of channel partners and will be displayed at Microsoft Ignite, Shure Booth #344.