Shure Launches ANX4 Scalable Wireless Receiver, Updates

Shure introduced a number of upcoming products as well as its new scalable wireless receiver at InfoComm 2025.

Orlando, FL (June 11, 2025)—At InfoComm 2025, Shure announced a number of changes for its RF offerings, including updates, new products on the horizon and the ANX4 Scalable Wireless Receiver, introduced at the show.

The company is positioning its new ANX4 Scalable Wireless Receiver as an “ultimate high-tier, high-channel count wireless receiver.” True to its name, the unit is the first Shure wireless receiver featuring channel scalability, offering up to 16 channels of Axient Digital or 24 channels of ULX-D in a single device via channel licenses. ANX4 hardware will ship this fall, and channel licenses will be able to be purchased through authorized dealers or at Shure.com.

Also announced at the convention were Shure’s new Channel Expansion and New Transmission Mode for Axient Digital PSM. Arriving this summer summer, the new Channel Expansion capability and Axient Digital Standard Transmission Mode will be available for Axient Digital PSM as a firmware update through ShureCloud or the Shure Update Utility. Users will be able to add up to 12 stereo audio channels for the ADTQ quad transmitter and six for the ADTD dual transmitter, totaling 16 or 8 stereo channels, respectively.

Meanwhile, Axient Digital Standard Transmission Mode will enable ADTQ and ADTD transmitters to send wireless audio to various Axient Digital microphone receivers, extending high-power, long- distance audio transmission capabilities.

Finally, Shur also noted the impending arrival of ULX-D Wide-Tuning Solutions, as new transmitters and receivers, shipping this fall, will provide an expanded frequency range and greater geographic usability for the ULX-D Wireless System. New wide tuning ULX-D components are compatible with the scalable ANX4 Digital Wireless Receiver.