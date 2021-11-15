Shure Launches Microflex Complete Wireless Handsfree Mode

Niles, IL (November 15, 2021)—Shure has updated its Microflex Complete Wireless Conference System (MXCW) with the addition of a Handsfree Mode, largely intended for use in less-formal environments to foster conversation. Available now, Handsfree Mode is available with firmware version 7.0 or later.

Under the Microflex system’s new Handsfree Mode, participants’ microphones are automatically voice-activated without the need to press a physical button. When a participant stops talking, the mic shuts off. To accommodate various styles and dynamics of meetings, MXCW users can toggle between handsfree, manual, or remote microphone activation to best suit the style of conversation, from casual discussions to formal proceedings.

In Handsfree Mode, each conference unit evaluates the level, spectral content and signal-to-noise ratio of the audio at its microphone to determine when speech is present. The conference unit sends a “Request to Speak” signal to the MXCW’s Access Point Transceiver (MXCWAPT). Next, the MXCWAPT assigns it a transmission channel and adds its audio to the floor mix. The entire microphone activation process takes 20 milliseconds.