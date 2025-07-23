Shure Launches New Wireless Workbench App

Niles, IL (July 23, 2025)—Shure’s long-running Wireless Workbench software has become a go-to tool for Shure wireless systems users, and now it’s joined by a new app version, Wireless Workbench Mobile. Shure’s previous app tool, ShurePlus Channels, has now been updated, upgraded and given the new name.

The app, available for free on Android and iOS, serves up new tools, including guided alerts and mobile frequency coordination, allowing users to monitor system performance and troubleshoot directly from an Android phone, iPhone or iPad.

Wireless Workbench Mobile aids in frequency coordination, allowing users to scan and assign clean frequencies using built-in coordination tools. By providing flexible access via mobile devices, engineers can roam a site and still retain real-time control and connectivity. The app’s customizable interface lets users make the app truly their own, creating a workspace with tags, colors, and favorites; they can also set custom alerts, and receive guided steps to resolve issues before they impact the production. That said, it offers an intuitive layout that highlights critical channel data with new search components, side-panel alerts, and clear labeling.

The Wireless Workbench Mobile app is available for download starting today, July 23, through the Apple App Store and Google Play.