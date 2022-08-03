Shure MV7 Microphone Gets Limited Edition

Due to be released August 15, the Shure MV7 microphone will get its own limited edition, available only on Amazon.

New York, NY (August 3, 2022)—Due to be released August 15, the Shure MV7 microphone will get its own limited edition, available only on Amazon.

Aimed at broadcasters, announcers, podcasters, streamers and the like, the MV7 will get a “White Noir” limited edition, sporting a new color design that is surely ready for its close-up on video. The MV7 White Noir can be purchased in advance via preorder.

The MV7 White Noir otherwise matches the technical specs of the original MV7. Equipped with Shure’s Voice Isolation Technology, the MV7 helps those who record and stream in imperfect rooms by making certain only the user’s voice is captured by the microphone. A hybrid USB and XLR output on the MV7 White Noir provides flexibility for a variety of users as well.

The MV7 White Noir is compatible with the ShurePlus MOTIV Desktop app, which helps users dial-in desired settings with Auto Level Mode and Manual Mode. Both modes contain built-in headphone monitoring and monitor mix as well as control over the aesthetic of a touch panel with LED Live Metering. By selecting Night Mode on the MOTIV Desktop app, users can darken their touch panel to better match the atmosphere of their space.

The MV7 White Noir is available standalone and bundled with matching Shure gear; bundles include the white AONIC 40 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, white AONIC 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, or white AONIC 4 Sound Isolating Earphones.