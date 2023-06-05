Shure MXA902 Integrated Conferencing Ceiling Array Debuts

Chicago, IL (June 5, 2023)—Shure has unveiled its new Microflex Advance MXA902 Integrated Conferencing Ceiling Array—a conferencing ceiling array microphone with integrated loudspeaker and IntelliMix DSP for small and medium-size meeting rooms.

Since 2016, Shure has offered Microflex Advance ceiling, wall and table array microphones for AV conferencing applications. Following the launch of the MXA920 Ceiling Array Microphone in 2022, Shure is extending its Microflex Ecosystem portfolio with a new audio solution for meeting rooms that delivers microphone, loudspeaker, and DSP technology in one device.

The MXA902 is a complete ceiling-mounted audio solution for AV conferencing, intended for delivering audio capture and reproduction with minimal setup required. Offering an array microphone for enhanced directional voice capture and an integrated wide-dispersion loudspeaker for far-end speech, it also features onboard IntelliMix DSP for automatic mixing, echo cancellation, noise reduction, and automatic gain control.

The MXA902 is officially Certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom Rooms when paired with the USB Audio Network Interface with Matrix Mixing (ANIUSB-MATRIX). The MXA902 is designed with Single Zone Automatic Coverage Technology, which covers a 20’ x 20’ space, enabling users to capture the talkers they wish to hear while avoiding noise in other areas of the room. This feature is combined with a wide-dispersion 2.5” loudspeaker. The MXA902 comes equipped with Shure’s onboard IntelliMix DSP, and can leverage Automatic Gain Control, Acoustic Echo Cancellation, Noise Reduction and Automatic Mixing. The MXA902 also has Shure Audio Encryption, ensuring audio content is protected among all Shure Microflex Ecosystem devices in the room.

The MXA902 will be available later in 2023.